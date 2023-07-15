Simply Better Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:PKANF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Simply Better Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:PKANF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Simply Better Brands Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of PKANF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.29. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,338. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28. Simply Better Brands has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Clarus Securities began coverage on shares of Simply Better Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Simply Better Brands Company Profile

Simply Better Brands Corp. manufactures and sells hemp-based cannabidiol related products in the United States. The company offers tinctures, topicals, capsules, gummies, pet tinctures and treats, and bath bombs; pet wellness products; and skincare products. It also provides nutritious and protein bars.

