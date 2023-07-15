SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) Trading Up 0.8%

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) was up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 171,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 214,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Westpark Capital started coverage on SKYX Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
SKYX Platforms Stock Down 3.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $226.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of -2,485.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17.
Institutional Trading of SKYX Platforms
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in SKYX Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,605,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in SKYX Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in SKYX Platforms by 515.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 238,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 199,447 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in SKYX Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SKYX Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SKYX Platforms
SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SKYX Platforms
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for SKYX Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKYX Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.