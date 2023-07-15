SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) Trading Up 0.8%

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) was up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 171,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 214,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Westpark Capital started coverage on SKYX Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get SKYX Platforms alerts:

SKYX Platforms Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $226.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of -2,485.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17.

Institutional Trading of SKYX Platforms

SKYX Platforms ( NASDAQ:SKYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. SKYX Platforms had a negative return on equity of 212.62% and a negative net margin of 66,240.00%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in SKYX Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,605,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in SKYX Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in SKYX Platforms by 515.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 238,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 199,447 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in SKYX Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SKYX Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SKYX Platforms

(Get Free Report)

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SKYX Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKYX Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.