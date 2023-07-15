SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Trading 0.1% Higher

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92 – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €95.75 ($105.22) and last traded at €94.15 ($103.46). Approximately 132,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 110,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at €94.05 ($103.35).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($93.41) price objective on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €97.81 and a 200-day moving average of €87.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.43.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

