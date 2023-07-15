Societe Generale Upgrades Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) to “Hold”

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Brunello Cucinelli from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCUCY opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.97. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $51.33.

Brunello Cucinelli Dividend Announcement

About Brunello Cucinelli

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Brunello Cucinelli’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.46%.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

