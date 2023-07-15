Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Down 60.5% in June

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the June 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Socket Mobile stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.51. 29,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,587. The company has a market cap of $10.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. Socket Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $3.23.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Socket Mobile stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Socket Mobile, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SCKT Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.29% of Socket Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are used in mobile applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

