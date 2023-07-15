Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a growth of 340.5% from the June 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,743,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Solar Energy Initiatives Price Performance

Shares of Solar Energy Initiatives stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Get Solar Energy Initiatives alerts:

Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks.

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Energy Initiatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Energy Initiatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.