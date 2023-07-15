Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Free Report) were up 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.90. Approximately 240 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5,233% from the average daily volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

Southern Banc Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56.

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter. Southern Banc had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 24.92%.

About Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Company, Inc operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing.

