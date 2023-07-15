Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a growth of 540.7% from the June 15th total of 19,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Southern States Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Southern States Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ SSBK traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $21.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.35. Southern States Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Southern States Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SSBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Southern States Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 104,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 48.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

