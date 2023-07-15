S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,051 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 2.7% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned 0.05% of S&P Global worth $59,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 172.4% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 3,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $22,837,000. Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $769,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $416.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $417.36.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 42.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,041 shares of company stock worth $6,184,777. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

