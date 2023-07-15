SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Short Interest Up 557.1% in June

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 557.1% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Stock Performance

Shares of SBRKF remained flat at $14.65 during midday trading on Friday. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Company Profile

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company operates through Retail customers, SME & Agriculture, and Large Corporates segments. It offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, insurance, and pensions.

