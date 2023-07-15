SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the June 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPI Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPI Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Get SPI Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of SPI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

SPI Energy Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.37. 207,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $41.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. SPI Energy has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $2.37.

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. SPI Energy had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 160.66%. The business had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter.

About SPI Energy

(Get Free Report)

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.