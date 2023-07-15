Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 1,260.9% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.43% of Staffing 360 Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of STAF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. 292,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,807. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $6.44.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions ( NASDAQ:STAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 41.26% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $69.85 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

