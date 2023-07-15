Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Standard BioTools Stock Performance

Shares of LAB opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.45. Standard BioTools has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96.

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.12 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard BioTools

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black bought 43,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $96,552.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,552.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Eli Casdin purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,832,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black purchased 43,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $96,552.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,552.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,093,492 shares of company stock worth $2,401,052. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14,630 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 28,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.