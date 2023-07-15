Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Short Interest Up 65.4% in June

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 466,800 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the June 15th total of 282,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Star Equity Stock Down 5.6 %

Star Equity stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. 121,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,001. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.49. Star Equity has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.59.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Star Equity had a positive return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Star Equity will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 39,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $36,549.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,050,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 39,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $36,549.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,050,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,366.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mitchell I. Quain bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $35,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,099.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 307,006 shares of company stock valued at $307,717 over the last quarter. 28.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRR. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Star Equity by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

