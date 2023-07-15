Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,020 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Starbucks by 1,338.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 374 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,143 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,212 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $101.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.77 and a 200-day moving average of $103.45. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $78.61 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.04.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

