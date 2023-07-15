Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,171 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 4.4% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,212 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Starbucks by 2.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 44,035 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $259,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $101.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.45. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $78.61 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.04.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

