Status (SNT) Trading 10.8% Higher This Week

Status (SNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0261 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $100.73 million and $6.78 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Status has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,753,076 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,753,075.744024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02625642 USD and is down -8.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $11,089,388.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

