Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Stellantis Price Performance

Shares of STLA opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $18.97.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Institutional Trading of Stellantis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 484.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 284,200.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Read More

