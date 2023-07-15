Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $26.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered Liberty Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Liberty Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.32.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LBRT opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 34,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $516,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,263,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,118,459.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 67.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 1,912.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

