StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ADXS opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

