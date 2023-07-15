StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Price Performance

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $7.11.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMX. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 2,528.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the first quarter worth $78,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

