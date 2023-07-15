StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BGC Partners Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47. BGC Partners has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $5.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The business had revenue of $532.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BGC Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BGC Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGCP. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

