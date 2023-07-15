StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Price Performance

Shares of Eltek stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Eltek has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of -1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. Eltek had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eltek will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eltek Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Eltek Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ELTK Free Report ) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.07% of Eltek worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

