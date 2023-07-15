StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

OptimumBank stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

OptimumBank Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,508 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.20% of OptimumBank as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

