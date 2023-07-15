StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Price Performance
Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
