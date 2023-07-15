StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RGLS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 500.com reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

RGLS opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

