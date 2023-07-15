StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLSFree Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RGLS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 500.com reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

RGLS opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

