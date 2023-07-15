StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teck Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.42.

Teck Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE TECK opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.26. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $49.34.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

