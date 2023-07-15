StockNews.com Downgrades Home Depot (NYSE:HD) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

HD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $324.50.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $316.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.44. The company has a market cap of $318.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

