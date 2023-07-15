StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

NH opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $9.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19.

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NantHealth in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

