StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sinclair from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sinclair from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.17.

SBGI opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $869.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66. Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79.

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $3.30. The business had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.73 million. Sinclair had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 39.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 27.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair during the first quarter worth $189,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair during the first quarter worth $379,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair during the first quarter worth $167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sinclair by 23.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Sinclair during the first quarter worth $1,485,000. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

