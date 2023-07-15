StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Startek (NYSE:SRT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Startek in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

NYSE SRT opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51. Startek has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.73 million, a PE ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Startek

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $92.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.23 million. Startek had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. On average, analysts expect that Startek will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Startek during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Startek during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Startek in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Startek by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Startek in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Startek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

