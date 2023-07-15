Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,104 First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,027,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $697,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $45.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average of $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $46.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

