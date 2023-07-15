Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 301 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $73.38 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

