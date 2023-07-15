Strategic Investment Advisors MI Invests $700,000 in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 110,209 shares in the company, valued at $12,233,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,233,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 9,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $1,283,143.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,971.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,121 shares of company stock worth $4,856,483. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $124.04 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.44.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.76 million. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

