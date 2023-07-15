Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 2,973 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,845,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,102,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,414 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,233,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $953,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,176 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,898,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $935,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $960,796,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNQ. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $62.57. The company has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.02%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

