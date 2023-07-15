Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1198 per share on Tuesday, July 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HNDL opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $22.58.

Get Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 172,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 20,233 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.