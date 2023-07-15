Substratum (SUB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $0.36

Substratum (SUB) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $140,733.99 and approximately $0.36 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017131 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00020910 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014391 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,341.18 or 1.00056152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00030013 USD and is up 6.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $10.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

