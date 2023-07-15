Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Shares Up 1.5%

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €17.30 ($19.01) and last traded at €17.28 ($18.99). Approximately 260,829 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 410,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.02 ($18.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.49, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €17.10 and a 200 day moving average of €16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.42.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

