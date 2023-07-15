Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the June 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Sulzer Price Performance

Shares of SULZF stock remained flat at $86.57 during trading hours on Friday. Sulzer has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $86.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.04.

Sulzer Company Profile

Sulzer Ltd develops and sells products and services for fluid engineering and chemical processing applications worldwide. The company operates in Flow Equipment, Services, Chemtech, and Others segments. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; static and submersible mixers; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; control and monitoring equipment; and products for distillation, absorption, stripping, evaporation, phase separation, liquid-liquid extraction, and crystallization.

