Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Up 59.4% in June

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the June 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of SDGCF stock remained flat at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.40. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $24.40.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Sundrug Co,Ltd. operates and manages drug stores and dispensing pharmacies in Japan. It also operates discount stores that offers food, cosmetics, home appliances, clothing, car goods, sports and leisure goods, alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceutical products, as well as perishables, kerosene, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Fuchu, Japan.

