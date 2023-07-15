Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of SHO opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.26. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $243.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.93 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 9.60%. Analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHO. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

