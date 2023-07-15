Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Down 87.0% in June

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the June 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Down 0.6 %
STBFY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,423. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $20.00.
Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Suntory Beverage & Food
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.