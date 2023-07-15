Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Down 87.0% in June

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the June 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Down 0.6 %

STBFY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,423. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Get Suntory Beverage & Food alerts:

Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited engages in manufacture and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and foods in Japan, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, and food for specified health uses. It offers its products under various brands, including Suntory Tennensui, BOSS, Suntory Green Tea Iyemon, Suntory Green Tea Iyemon Tokucha (FOSHU), GREEN DAKARA, Pepsi Big, C.C.Lemon, Natchan, Orangina, Oasis, Lucozade, Ribena, Schweppes, MayTea, TEA+, MYTEA Oolong Tea, Sting, Okky, goodmood, BRAND'S Essence of Chicken, V, and Nature's Twist.

Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.