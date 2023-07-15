Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.27.

SGRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 7,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $261,105.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,802.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Surgery Partners news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 7,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $261,105.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,802.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $85,329.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,898 shares in the company, valued at $19,162,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $853,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $44.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 2.75. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $45.79.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $666.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.16 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

