Sweat Economy Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $38.50 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 15th. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $38.50 million and $2.17 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,650,819,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,333,840,239 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

