Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.86.

SG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Sweetgreen in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Sweetgreen Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:SG opened at $15.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41. Sweetgreen has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $125.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.57 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 34.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Sweetgreen will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $471,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,507.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sweetgreen news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 6,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $58,675.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,145.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $471,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,507.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,293 shares of company stock worth $692,707 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 18,985 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 202,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

