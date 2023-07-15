Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 4,400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Swisscom Stock Up 0.8 %

SCMWY stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,843. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.76.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Swisscom had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 13.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

