Synapse Self Reported Market Cap Hits $146.56 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Synapse has a market cap of $146.56 million and approximately $31.82 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synapse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002686 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Synapse Profile

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Buying and Selling Synapse

