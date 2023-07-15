Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $438.00.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,964 shares of company stock worth $60,784,338. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Synopsys Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $454.11 on Friday. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $267.00 and a 1-year high of $468.03. The company has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $424.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.35.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

