Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 44.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 166.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 54.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $73.10 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.22 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.35.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

