Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the June 15th total of 258,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Talis Biomedical Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLIS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.89. 11,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,411. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.54. Talis Biomedical has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($9.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($11.10) by $1.20. Talis Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 3,439.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talis Biomedical by 549.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 91,167 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 36.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 256,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 68,126 shares in the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also develops Talis One tests for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B.

