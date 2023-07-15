Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the June 15th total of 258,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Talis Biomedical Stock Performance
NASDAQ TLIS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.89. 11,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,411. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.54. Talis Biomedical has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $18.00.
Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($9.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($11.10) by $1.20. Talis Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 3,439.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.
Talis Biomedical Company Profile
Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also develops Talis One tests for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B.
